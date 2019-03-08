This Week in Weed: Whole Foods Will Sell Weed! (One Day...)

/

Whole Foods wants in, an on-demand weed company expands, and Leafly gets a new CEO. It's the Week in Weed.

March 8, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

Whole Foods will definitely sell cannabis products - when it's legal

During a talk with the Texas Tribune, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said that when cannabis becomes legal, the grocery giant will sell derivative products. While a timeline is unclear, Mackey did say

A weed delivery company takes its show on the road

California based Weed delivery company Eaze announced that it's expanding it's operations to Portland, Oregon. The service is partnering with Oregon's Kaleafa dispensary to stretch its reach throughout the state.

Leafly appoints a new CEO

Cannabis info database Leafly, aka the wikipedia of weed, appointed former Amazon executive, Tim Leslie as its new CEO. Leslie, who was formerly vice president of Amazon Prime video international, will aim to expand international growth and content strategy.

