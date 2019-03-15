This Week in Weed: You Won't Believe Our Last Story!

/

A first for New England, MedMen gets booted, and a story I still can't believe is true.

March 15, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

New England gets its first drive thru

The Southern Vermont Wellness dispensary became the first medical cannabis drive thru in New England. Patients can pick up pre-ordered prescriptions, but they can't place new orders at the window. Locals say it's the best thing to happen to the region since Tom Brady.

The NYMCIA gives MedMen the boot

The New York Medical Cannabis Industry association has expelled MedMen from its organization. This comes on the heels of a Papa John's style lawsuit against CEO Adam Bierman who's accused of using racist, sexist, and homophobic slurs.

Man with caught with 17 pounds of weed walks free

Finally, my mind's still blown - Dwight Chinyee was released from Baltimore jail after being arrested for possession of 17 pounds of weed. Earlier this year Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby changed policy to no longer prosecuting cannabis possession cases regardless of weight.

