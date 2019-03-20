News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: How To Get High The "Proper" Way

Florida light's up, a big acquisition in Nevada, and a book about how to get high
Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

There's a new book on etiquette - weed etiquette

If you were ever curious about the right way to consume marijuana, there's a book for that! Author Lizzie Post has penned "Higher Etiquette" which serves as a guidebook for stoner do's and don'ts. The book covers everything from the proper way to dab, to making sure you EDGE THE BOWL!

Florida has allowed medical patients to smoke

On Monday, Florida governor Ron Desantis signed a bill allowing medical marijuana patients in the state to consume smokable marijuana. Patients were originally restricted to vapes, tinctures, and edibles. Advocates are hoping this will be the first step towards legalizing recreational adult use.

Curaleaf acquires Acres

New England based cannabis company, Curaleaf, has acquired Nevada based cannabis giant, Acres Cannabis. With the acquisition, Curaleaf aims to expand its operation westward.

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed the last episode, check it out here: You Won't Believe This Story

