This Week in Weed: Seth Rogen Starts a Weed Company!

A big celebrity gets into the weed game, the FDA sets a date, and someone else got my dream job!

April 3, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg start a cannabis brand

Seth Rogen and his filmmaking partner Evan Goldberg have launched their first joint cannabis venture. The two have teamed up with Canopy Labs to launch their cannabis brand, Houseplant. The brand will offer flower, softgels, and prerolls in Canada exclusively.

Ahlot hires people to smoke weed

Do you love your job? Not as much as Amanda Bladon does. Bladon is one of 8 applicants hired by Canadian company AHLOT to consume and evaluate different weed strains. How much does one get paid to smoke weed you may ask. $50 an hour and up to $1000 per month.

The FDA sets a first date with CBD

The FDA has set a date for its first hearing on the legal use of CBD in food and drinks. The agency wants to collect on the compounds safety feedback regarding regulation.

