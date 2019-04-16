This Week in Weed: DO NOT SMOKE THIS!

/

Florida caps out, Golf is getting more boring, and I'll tell you where not to smoke the hash.

April 16, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

Florida wants to limit THC levels

It's one step forward and THC steps back in Florida. In recent weeks, the state has lifted the ban on smokeable cannabis for medical marijuana patients. However, last Wednesday the House Health and Human Services Committee voted to limit THC levels in smokable medical marijuana to 10 percent.

The PGA says no to CBD

Pro golfers: No green on the green! The Professional Golfers Association has issued a warning to professional players on the tour against using CBD products. The association is advising players that some CBD products may contain THC, which is still prohibited by the league.

Poop found in Spanish Hash

And finally, if you're smoking Hash in Spain. You might want to stop. Researcher, Manuel Pérez Moreno reported that nearly 75 percent of the 90 hash samples he collected showed signs of fecal contamination. How is this possible? Apparently, smugglers stash packets in their bums. Butt of course!

