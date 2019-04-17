This Week in Weed: Notorious B.U.D!

/

The latest state news, a hip hop legacy lives on, and Maryland's ultimatum.

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

Tennessee 'volunteers' a later date for cannabis

In what seems like a sad trend, Tennessee has become the latest state to say no to marijuana. The volunteer state's lawmakers shot down a medical marijuana proposal due to a lack of support. Advocates anticipate a new vote in 2020

A hip hop legend's son takes action

CJ Wallace, the son of legendary hip hop artist, Biggie Smalls is launching a cannabis company with a mission. The company, "Think BIG" plans use the proceeds of cannabis products to invest in social and criminal justice reform. Think Big's first proprietary strain, Frank White, set to debut this year.

Maryland urges operators to get a move on!

If you're an operator in Maryland, you'd better get your ducks in a row. State regulators have issued a deadline of September 30th for licensees to open their doors. Those who aren't compliant will be threatened with license revocation. Get to it!

