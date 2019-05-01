This Week in Weed: Dealers Are Harder to Find

/

Massachusetts gets convenient, dealers dodge detection and CBD for babysitters?

May 1, 2019 1 min read

1. Massachusetts cannabis regulators have approved a plan for at-home delivery of adult recreational-use marijuana. The plan would allow for delivery businesses to pick up products from retail marijuana stores and bring them to residential customers.

2. How well do you know your dealer really? In a recent interview with the Omaha World-Herald, DEA Special Agent Richard Salter Jr. said cannabis dealers are getting harder to detect. According to Salter, "It could be your grandmother. your doctors, your lawyers, it could be anybody.”

3. Do you have a child with behavioral issues? Canadian cannabis producer Tilray is participating in a randomized clinical trial of the use of a CBD compound for the treatment of aggressive behavior problems in children with intellectual disabilities.

