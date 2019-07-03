Cannabiz Countdown: Illinois Legalizes Adult-Use Marijuana (60-Second Video)

Your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business.

July 3, 2019 1 min read

Mushrooms in the mail, edibles at 7-11 and legal weed in Illinois.

Welcome to the Cannabiz Countdown, your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business.

A Vancouver website is selling psilocybin mushroom capsules by mail, reports Merry Jane. To qualify, you need a documented diagnosis for a condition that qualifies for shroom therapy. There’s evidence they could treat depression, anxiety, alcoholism, drug addiction and PTSD.

Imagine walking into your local 7-Eleven and picking up pre-packaged joints or edibles. The National Association of Convenience Stores thinks corner shops should be allowed to sell weed products… if and when the federal prohibition on cannabis ends.

Illinois is now the 11th state to legalize adult-use marijuana, with a $2 billion market projected. The legalization measure also contains social equity provisions that could be a national model. Time to book that ticket to Chicago!

That’s it for this week, be sure to check out Green Entrepreneur for all the latest cannabiz news.