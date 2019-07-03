Cannabiz Countdown: Illinois Legalizes Adult-Use Marijuana (60-Second Video)
Mushrooms in the mail, edibles at 7-11 and legal weed in Illinois.
Welcome to the Cannabiz Countdown, your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business.
- A Vancouver website is selling psilocybin mushroom capsules by mail, reports Merry Jane. To qualify, you need a documented diagnosis for a condition that qualifies for shroom therapy. There’s evidence they could treat depression, anxiety, alcoholism, drug addiction and PTSD.
- Imagine walking into your local 7-Eleven and picking up pre-packaged joints or edibles. The National Association of Convenience Stores thinks corner shops should be allowed to sell weed products… if and when the federal prohibition on cannabis ends.
- Illinois is now the 11th state to legalize adult-use marijuana, with a $2 billion market projected. The legalization measure also contains social equity provisions that could be a national model. Time to book that ticket to Chicago!
That’s it for this week, be sure to check out Green Entrepreneur for all the latest cannabiz news.