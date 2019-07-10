Cannabiz Countdown: Americans Spent Serious Green on the Fourth of July (60-Second Video)

Your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business.

A Canadian cannabis honcho could be heading to the U.S., pot tourism is on the rise, and Americans spent serious green on the Fourth of July.

Bruce Linton, founder and co-CEO of the world’s largest cannabis company, Canopy Growth, was fired last week after falling out of favor with the Canadian company's board. His non-compete says he can’t work in Canada, making the U.S. a likely landing spot.

As more states legalize the use of cannabis, entrepreneurs are organizing painting classes, bus tours, food classes and other marijuana-infused experiences for travelers, reports the New York Times . Regulations abound, however, so check local laws.

. Regulations abound, however, so check local laws. Legal weed is taking its place with beer, hot dogs and fireworks as a July 4th staple. According to sales data, nationwide sales spiked to $400 million -- or 60 percent above average -- during the week leading to Independence Day.

