Cannabiz Countdown: Market Projected to Hit $44.8 Billion by 2024 (60-Second Video)

Your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business.

July 24, 2019 1 min read

Post Malone and Sherbinskis launch a joint effort, weed-dispensing robots roll up sales and cannabiz market projections are seriously high. Welcome to the Cannabiz Countdown, your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business.

This week, we're looking at a high-profile cannabiz partnership. Post Malone's cannabis company, Shaboink, is launching hemp pre-rolls alongside Icon Farms and Sherbinskis -- a designer brand that's been given shoutouts in more than 200 hip-hop songs.

In 2018, Greenbox Robotics rolled out self-dispensing cannabis kiosks stocked with CBD, edibles, flower and more. They've got robotic arms, facial recognition and even streaming music capabilities. Greenbox aims to install the robots in malls, airports and hotels around the world as cannabis is legalized.

The total U.S. cannabinoid market is projected to soar from $10.5 billion in 2018 to $44.8 billion in 2024, according to forecasts from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics. For CBD spending alone, the research firms project a 49 percent compound annual growth rate over the same time period.

Watch last week's Cannabiz Countdown: Jay-Z Gets Into the Pot Game