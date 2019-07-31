My Queue

Cannabiz Countdown

Cannabiz Countdown: Can CBD Heal MMA Fighters? (60-Second Video)

Your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read

The country’s first-ever cannabis cafe, three unlikely states trying to legalize weed and CBD in the UFC?

Welcome to the Cannabiz Countdown, your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business. 

  • Lowell Farms will make history this September as the first-ever cannabis cafe in America. A top pre-roll brand, their foray into the retail and culinary space will be located in West Hollywood.
  • Three historically anti-cannabis states may be turning over a new leaf in 2020. Residents of Nebraska and South Dakota are gathering signatures to put recreational legalization bills on ballots, and the Mississippi legislature could pass a marijuana legalization amendment.
  • Aurora Cannabis has partnered with the UFC to research CBD use for managing pain in MMA athletes, studying the effectiveness of the hemp-derived product in areas such as wound care, recovery, injury and inflammation.

That’s it for this week, be sure to check out Green Entrepreneur for all the latest cannabiz news.

