Exclusive Video: Inside Dixie Brands Partnership with Arizona Iced Tea

CEO Chuck Smith shares details of the deal. Plus, how he grew the company from a "garage operation" to a massive multi-state player.
Dixie Brands Inc recently announced a partnership with iced tea giant Arizona. In this interview shot at CWCBExpo in Los Angeles, Chuck Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer for Dixie Brands Inc, the parent company of the Dixie Elixirs & Edibles brand, joins Green Entrepreneur editor in chief Jonathan Small to talk about the deal. They also take a deep dive into how and why Smith got into the cannabis business, the problems Dixie Brands solves, and his take on the biggest new opportunities in cannabis. 

