What Are the Benefits of CBD Bath Bombs?

CBD oil is a diluted form of cannabidiol, a chemical compound that derives from the cannabis plant. Diluting the CBD with a carrier oil makes CBD oil. By infusing this with other ingredients, manufacturers can create bath bombs or bath salts.

Is there anything more indulgent than a warm bath? Whether you hit the tub to wash up, unwind mentally, ease stiff muscles, or promote a good night’s sleep, you know all about the healing power of a good soak. But if you thought taking a bath couldn’t get any more relaxing, think again. A CBD bath might just be the ultimate way to soothe your mind, body, and soul.

Bath bombs and bath salts can benefit the skin and provide a relaxing bathing experience. Some of these products may contain cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which may have some extra benefits for the skin.

Even if you’ve been skeptical about trying CBD in any form, a soak of aromatic, CBD-infused bath salts could be the perfect way to experience CBD’s effects without ingesting it, and while doing something you already enjoy (lounging in the tub).

CBD Bath Benefits

So what does this calming, homeostasis-promoting, cannabis-derived plant substance have to do with bath time?

The heat improves CBD’s anti-inflammatory benefits.

Among other benefits, CBD has anti-inflammatory properties. “CBD is best used for inflammation, which is really at the root of any problem you have with your skin, whether it’s eczema or pain. Dissolving a CBD-infused product, like bath salts or a bath bomb, into hot water and soaking in it helps expedite the process of CBD absorption into the skin and bloodstream through the pores.

CBD could make that relaxing bath even more relaxing.

Baths deliver so many minerals, promote healing, and are great for soreness after a workout. The biggest benefits [of a CBD bath] would be to relax and decompress, to ease musculoskeletal pain and inflammation, and to soothe angry skin conditions.

CBD gets absorbed more efficiently through skin.

Compared to taking a few drops of CBD tincture orally (say, under your tongue), letting it absorb topically tends to have quicker, more direct results. As with any nutrient or ingredient applied to the skin, absorption into the bloodstream will be faster than with oral ingestion.

It’s beneficial in so many different ways.

The reason CBD is miraculous is not because of what it does (it’s not a cure-all), but because it is such a malleable ingredient. It’s a compound that works on so many different systems of your body. It touches on anxiety, mood, sleep disorders—all these different variants of your life.

It’s a natural, plant-derived ingredient that works in conjunction with other soothing bath products.

Don’t think of a CBD bath as dunking yourself into a tub of chemicals. CBD works naturally and subtly and in tandem with your chosen bath product’s various therapeutic ingredients. For instance, Bath Salts includes a pore-opening and detoxifying sulfur, which allows all the product’s other minerals (like Dead Sea salt and magnesium) and herbal extracts (including marjoram, yarrow, rosemary, and CBD) to enter pores quicker and deeper.

How to Use Them

CBD bath bombs, aka hemp bath bombs, usually clock in at a range of 25 to 100 milligrams or more per unit. If you’re new to incorporating CBD at bath time, start with one in the low-to-mid-range (between 25 and 50 milligrams per bath bomb) and see how you feel. If you’re looking for a more dramatic effect, you can bump up to a product with 100 milligrams of CBD, but expect to pay more for the higher cannabinoid content. In any case, using a CBD bath bomb is totally safe — you can’t OD on CBD, and it won’t give you any psychoactive or “high” feeling. Using a CBD bath bomb is easy peasy. Draw yourself a warm bath, drop in your bath bomb, and enjoy the fizziness as the product dissolves. Immerse yourself for at least 20 minutes so that your skin can soak up as many of the beneficial cannabinoids and minerals as possible. This form of CBD isn’t edible, though, so make sure not to splash your CBD bath water into your eyes or mouth.

Summary

CBD bath bombs and salts may moisturize the skin and reduce pimples while providing a relaxing experience. There is a range of CBD bath bombs and salts available on the market. These contain different amounts and types of CBD, essential oils, and fragrances. A person may want to consider these factors when deciding which bath bomb or bath salts will best suit them, which is why finding reliable CBD reviews is essential before diving in.